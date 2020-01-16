Taika Waititi in Early Talks to Develop ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Taika Waititi, director of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit,” is in early talks to develop a new “Star Wars” movie, Variety has confirmed.

There are no further details about how far those negotiations are with Waititi, nor what his involvement might ultimately be. But hot off of six Oscar nominations for “Jojo Rabbit,” Waititi is one of the most in-demand filmmakers in the industry, and “Star Wars” is “Star Wars,” so there we are.

Waititi recently directed the season finale of “The Mandalorian,” Lucasfilm’s breakout series for Disney Plus, and he also played the droid IG-11.

Given his recent history with the “Star Wars” universe, on Monday, Variety asked Waititi if he might be directing a “Star Wars” movie in the future.

“Oh, I don’t know anything about that,” Waititi said. “But ‘Mandalorian’ was my chance to work with some stormtroopers.”

But Waititi said he definitely would want to take the reins of a “Star Wars” movie.

“Obviously I would, but I’m going to just settle for IG-11 being the hero of the entire season,” he said.

More to come…