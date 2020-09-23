Tahirah Sharif and Julian Feder Join ‘Escape the Field’ Cast (Exclusive)

Tahirah Sharif and Julian Feder have joined the cast of the upcoming thriller “Escape the Field.”

The actors join previously announced stars Jordan Claire Robbins (Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy”), Shane West (“Gotham,” “Nikita”), Theo Rossi (“Luke Cage,” “Sons of Anarchy”) and Elena Juacto. The film is directed by Emerson Moore, who is billed as a co-writer alongside Sean Wathen and Joshua Dobkin.

According to a summary for the film, the thriller follows six strangers who “wake up disoriented and trapped in an endless cornfield only to discover that something mysterious is hunting them. Armed only with seemingly random items, ranging from a compass, to a canteen, to a revolver with a single bullet, they must work together to escape the field or die.”

DDI CEO Jason Moring and Michael Philip are producing the film under their Cr8iv DNA banner, alongside Andrew Davies Gans’ Glenzrock Productions and Moore’s Anacapa Pictures. DDI (Double Dutch International) is handling world sales for the project and introducing the cast to buyers at the 2020 virtual TIFF market. “Escape the Field” is currently in production in Toronto, operating under COVID-19 guidelines.

”We’re excited to welcome Tahirah and Julian,” Moring said in a statement. “They bring a budding energy that compliments and completes this strikingly talented roster.”

Known for her work in Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince” trilogy, Sharif will next be seen in “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” Feder next appears in Lionsgate’s upcoming release “The Doorman.”

Sharif is repped by Identity Agency Group and Silver Lining Entertainment; Feder by Savage Agency and Open Entertainment.