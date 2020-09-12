‘Synchronic’ Filmmakers Tell Fans Not to See Film at Indoor Theaters Amid Pandemic

The directors and producers behind the film “Synchronic,” which is set to release on Oct. 23, have spoken out to encourage people not to see the thriller in indoor movie theaters due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron Moorhead, the movie’s co-director, posted a statement to his Instagram on Friday that was also signed by co-director Justin Benson and producer David Lawson. Though they said they are looking forward to the film’s release at drive-in theaters and video on-demand services, they do not believe it is safe to attend an indoor theater.

“Due to distribution arrangements that are out of our control, the release of ‘Synchronic’ into drive-ins and indoor theaters has been confirmed for October 23rd. But we want to be very clear: at the time of writing this, we personally wouldn’t go to an indoor movie theater, so we can’t encourage you to,” the statement reads. “To us, this isn’t only about feeling safe in a theater, this is also about the scientific community indicating that enclosed spaces like movie theaters are still a hazard for spreading COVID-19 to others.”

Although many indoor theaters have remained closed for the extent of the pandemic, chains like AMC, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres and Regal Cinemas have slowly started to reopen nationwide. Despite a release date in late October, it is likely that the COVID-19 threat will remain pervasive in the U.S., and many films have delayed their release dates. The highly anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984” pushed back its release date to Christmas, after being rescheduled to Oct. 2, three weeks ahead of “Synchronic.”

“If you do go to see it in an indoor theater, please adhere to all guidelines. We love and miss the theatrical experience, so let’s work together to stop the spread of the virus,” the post concluded. “We are infinitely grateful for anyone checking out our movies, as well as everyone who has worked on them, and want all of you to remain as healthy as possible during these unprecedented times.”

“Synchronic,” a science fiction horror film, initially premiered in 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Starring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, the plot follows two paramedics in New Orleans whose lives are forever changed by a drug that causes horrifying deaths.

Read the full post below.