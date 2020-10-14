Tessa Thompson Shines in Stylish ‘Sylvie’s Love’ Trailer

An old summer fling is reignited in the new trailer for Tessa Thompson’s “Sylvie’s Love,” which premieres Christmas Day on Amazon Prime Video.

Thompson plays the titular character, a young woman eager to succeed at her TV job. When a man named Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) takes on a part-time gig at the record store her father owns, the two soon develop a bond unlike any they’ve experienced before.

As Sylvie nabs a position as a producer’s assistant and Robert’s jazz career begins to take off, they find themselves headed down different paths. But all the changes don’t affect their feelings for one another as they come face to face during a chance encounter.

“I guess I just wanted you to be happy, even if I couldn’t be a part of your life,” Asomugha’s character says in the trailer.

Their relationship is further complicated by Sylvie’s fiancé, whom she soon marries. As the two settle down together, she is forced to confront his expectations of a good house wife. Her job takes up too much time for her to meet his standards, leading Sylvie to stand up for herself.

“I can’t be the woman of your dreams while also trying to be the woman of my own,” she says.

“Sylvie’s Love” — set in New York City in the late 1950s — was written and directed by Eugene Ashe, and also stars Eva Longoria, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Aja Naomi King, Alano Miller, Erica Gimpel, Ryan Bathe, Wendi McLendon Covey and Lance Reddick. It is executive produced by Thompson, Longoria, Bobbi Sue Luther and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Amazon acquired the movie following its Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Watch the trailer below.