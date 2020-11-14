Sylvester Stallone Has Joined Cast of ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Says Director James Gunn

Sylvester Stallone is joining the cast of “The Suicide Squad,” according to the standalone sequel’s director, James Gunn.

Gunn took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news, writing opposite a selfie of him and Stallone: “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.”

When a fan asked in the comments if this means Stallone is involved with the film, Gunn replied, “Yep.”

Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” is set to release in 2021 and stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi and Viola Davis.

