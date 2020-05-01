Film News Roundup: SXSW Wrestling Documentary ‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’ Sold

In today’s film news roundup, the documentary “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” and the thriller “Broil” find homes and AFI unveils winners of its Writers’ Room Ready Awards.

ACQUISITIONS

Super Ltd, Neon’s boutique division, has acquired North American rights to David Darg and Price James’ documentary, “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” which is an official selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

Filmed over three years chronicling the journey through Arquette’s life and stint in wrestling, the film had its debut in early March at Arquette’s California home 24 hours after hearing about the SXSW cancellation, surrounded by friends, family and a homemade wrestling ring.

Arquette starred as a wrestling-obsessed fan in the 2000 movie “Ready to Rumble” and was crowned world champion as a marketing stunt, making him the most hated man in professional wrestling as a result. In “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” Arquette seeks redemption by returning to the ring for 19 matches.

“I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn’t wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world,” Arquette said.

The film is directed by David Darg and Price James and produced by Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, Darg, Ross Levine and Stacey Souther. Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal with Eric Sloss of Cinetic, on behalf of the filmmakers.

Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired the U.S. rights to Canadian thriller “Broil” and plans a digital release on Oct. 13.

Directed by Edward Drake, the film stars Avery Konrad, Lochlyn Munro (“Riverdale”), Timothy V. Murphy (“National Treasure: Book of Secrets”), and Jonathan Lipnicki (“Jerry Maguire”).

Konrad plays a teen who, after a violent incident with an insufferable school nemesis, is sent to live with her reclusive grandfather (Murphy) in his lavish mountain estate. As she seeks to uncover the true origin of her eccentric grandfather’s exorbitant wealth, she is caught between two warring factions of the family.

“Broil” was written by Drake and Piper Mars and produced by Corey Large (“It Follows”).

AFI AWARDS

The American Film Institute has selected four winners of its Writers’ Room Ready Awards, which recognizes outstanding work by AFI Conservatory Screenwriting Fellows.

The 2020 winners are: Haley Bartels, Christina Kingsleigh Licud, Kenda Greenwood Moran and Alessandro Pederzoli. The selected recipients will be paired with mentors, giving them an opportunity to work directly with established artists.

The mentors for 2020 include:LaToya Morgan (“The Walking Dead”), Andy Siara (“Lodge 49”), Christina Strain (“The Magicians”) and Sheila Wilson (“Warrior Nun”). Siara, Strain and Wilson won the award during their time at the Conservatory.