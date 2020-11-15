Suspect Arrested in New York City Attack of Rick Moranis

A New York man was arrested on Saturday in connection to last month’s unprovoked attack on “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” star Rick Moranis.

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Police Department tweeted that a suspect had been “apprehended and charged,” attributing the discovery to “an eagle-eyed” NYPD Transit sergeant.

According to the Associated Press, 35-year-old Marquis Ventura has been arrested in connection to the crime. Ventura was listed as homeless by authorities.

On Oct. 1, Moranis was punched in the head while walking on a New York City sidewalk near his apartment building. Moranis was knocked to the ground due to the attack. Security footage released by the NYPD showed the attacker wearing a black “I Love NY” hoodie.

“The unidentified male then fled northbound on foot,” the NYPD said. “The victim suffered from pain to the head, back, and right hip and traveled by private means to an area hospital for evaluation, before reporting the incident to police at the 20th Precinct.”

A representative for Moranis told Variety that he was “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Moranis, a native of Canada, is best known for his role as Louis Tully in the 1984 hit “Ghostbusters,” and as Wayne Szalinski in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and sequels “Honey, I Blew up the Kid” and “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.” He has recently signed on for a Disney Plus sequel to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise, along with Josh Gad. Moranis’ other credits include “Spaceballs,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Strange Brew,” “The Flintstones” and “Parenthood.” In 2006, Moranis was nominated for a Grammy for best comedy album for “The Agoraphobic Cowboy.”