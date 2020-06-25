Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ to Release Directly on Disney Plus Hotstar

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, “Dil Bechara,” an official remake of “The Fault in Our Stars,” will bow directly, free of charge, on the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service on July 24. Rajput died of suspected suicide on June 14, aged 34.

Following the actor’s death, Bollywood has been riven by unverified accusations of nepotism that allegedly led to Rajput’s death. A collective outpouring of grief amongst his fans has solidified into outrage at the manner of his demise.

Several change.org online petitions, with a combined 2 million signatures, now seek a detailed investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the stage government of Maharashtra, and other government bodies. Some of the petitions name prominent Bollywood studios and key industry actors, producers and directors.

“Dil Bechara,” is produced by Fox Star Studios India. Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman, Star & Disney India, said: “We play a small part in sustaining the legacy of a fine actor. In celebration of his life and his extraordinary work, ‘Dil Bechara’ will release directly on digital this July on Disney Plus Hotstar; and will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers across India.”

Mukesh Chhabra, debutant director of “Dil Bechara” added: “Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. Never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. His love will guide us as we release it.”