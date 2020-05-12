Susan Sarandon’s Film ‘Blackbird’ Bought by Screen Media

Screen Media has bought North American rights, as well as select international territories, to “Blackbird,” a family drama starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet and Rainn Wilson.

Screen Media plans to release the film, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, in September. Screen Media acquired the film from Millennium Media.

The movie revolves around Sarandon’s family matriarch learning she has cancer, so she and her husband (portrayed by Sam Neill), gather the family and loved ones together to discuss her options. But opinions vary, especially those of her daughters, played by Winslet and Mia Wasikowska.

Roger Michell directed from a script by Christian Torpe as a remake of the 2014 Bille August-directed Danish film “Silent Heart.” “Blackbird” is produced by David Bernardi, Sherryl Clark and Robert Van Norden.

“I think all of us were surprised by how powerful this little film turned out,” Michell said. “It punches far beyond its weight and in the final round delivers an astonishing and emotional knockout blow. But along the way it’s much funnier than we all thought too. The ensemble is faultless, and the detail of their performances stops the story feeling maudlin or self-indulgent.”

Seth Needle and Mike Messina of Screen Media, negotiated the deal with Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger at Millennium Media on behalf of the filmmakers. Yunger and Greenstein handle foreign sales.