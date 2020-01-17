Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Buys ‘The Father’ With Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired rights to “The Father” ahead of its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The pact takes one of the hottest titles off the block. “The Father,” based on an acclaimed stage play by Florian Zeller, stars Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

The deal is for U.S. distribution as well as select foreign territories. Hopkins and Colman play father and daughter. The play was hailed as an incisive look at family and mortality.

Zeller directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Academy Award winner Christopher Hampton (“Dangerous Liaisons”). The film also stars Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams.

The play was first launched in Paris 2012, winning the Moliere Award for Best Play. Hampton’s translation bowed in London’s West End in 2015 where it won an Olivier Award for Best Actor for Kenneth Cranham. Frank Langella took over the lead male role when the show transferred to Broadway in 2016, winning a Tony Award.

Hopkins won an Oscar for “Silence of the Lambs” and was recently nominated for his work in “The Two Popes.” Colman picked up an Oscar for “The Favourite” and starred in “Fleabag” and “The Night Manager.”

CAA, Embankment and UTA represent the producers for the sale to Sony Picture Classics.