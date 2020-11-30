Sundance Institute, Starlight Media Launch Grant Program for Underrepresented Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

Sundance Institute has partnered with Starlight Media, the financier behind movies like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” to launch a new grant program benefitting filmmakers from historically marginalized communities.

Starlight is providing an initial fund of $200,000. Recipients of the Sundance Institute | Stars Collective Granting Fund will earn grants ranging from $1,500 to $10,000 to aid in production fees and self-distribution costs. The grantees will be chosen by Sundance Institute staff and an external committee.

“Our goal is to create impact within the film industry and support diverse artists at all stages of development,” said Peter Luo, the founder and CEO of Starlight Media. “Sundance Institute is a powerful ally in helping this come to fruition as they have the infrastructure to identify artists and projects through its current roster of artists from across all of its program Labs, Intensives and Film Festival. During this challenging time in the world, we very much look forward to providing assistance and opportunities for the next generation of storytellers.”

Applications will open starting Dec. 1 and will remain available on a rolling basis, giving filmmakers the chance to apply for support when needed.

“We’re excited to join Starlight in their commitment to supporting filmmakers during these uncertain times, when support for independent voices is both historically challenging and crucial,” said Michelle Satter, Sundance Institute’s founding director of the feature film program. “This partnership will provide meaningful grants to diverse filmmakers, ensuring that there will be powerful, enduring stories from vibrant, diverse perspectives in the years to come.”