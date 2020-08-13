Sundance Institute Announces $1 Million Grant Fund Recipients

As artists and creatives find themselves out of work due to the pandemic, the Sundance Institute has initiated a plan to help those in marginalized communities that are disproportionally affected by coronavirus-related shutdown.

The Sundance Institute announced on Thursday the organizations that have been selected as part of their $1 million Sundance Institute Respond and Reimagine Plan, which redistributes funds to support artists who need urgent assistance, as well as organizations around the world who are working to support artists in marginalized communities.

Among the many organizations selected include Ambulante, a non-profit organization promoting documentary cinema in Mexico; The Black TV & Film Collective, an artist-led organization that creates career advancing opportunities for Black and Brown artists; and the Center for Asian American Media, a non-profit that funds, produces, distributes and exhibits Asian American projects..

The Institute created the plan in April and have since distributed 60% of the fund to artists, which includes 103 Institute-curated creatives who participate in the spring/summer Sundance Institute Labs, which are now taking place online, and through Artist Relief, a company that offers need-based granting.

Nearly 40 organizations from 19 countries will also receive non-recoupable grants totaling $405,500 geared toward funding “storytelling organizations and artist collectives that perform an integral role in their communities.”

The Sundance Institute chose the grantees by soliciting nominations from peer arts organizations, funders and alumni artists from the organization. The list features companies focusing on media, arts, racial justice, theatre, humanities, philanthropy, social science and human rights.

See the list of recipients below:

The Aadizookaan

Ambulante

Anakaa Films

Asian American Documentary Network (A-Doc)

Asociación de Documentalistas de Puerto Rico

The Black TV & Film Collective

Bophana Audiovisual Resource Center

Beirut DC

BlackStar Projects

Brown Girls Doc Mafia

Center for Asian American Media

Corporación Chilena del Documental CCDoc

Corporación Cinememoria/EDOC Documentary Film Festival

COUSIN

Detroit Narrative Agency

DocA – Documentary Africa

Docubox The East African Documentary Film Fund

Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Encounters South African International Documentary Festival

Filmlab: Palestine

First Peoples Fund

Frameline

HEVA Fund

Justice for My Sister Collective

Latino Filmmakers Network

Leeway Foundation

Māoriland Film Festival

Mezcla Media Collective

The National Association of Latino Independent Producers

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles

Nicho 54

Outfest

Reflection for Arts, Training and Development

Tebere Arts Foundation

Third Horizon

Visual Communications Media

Zoukak Theatre Company and Cultural Association