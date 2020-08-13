Sundance Institute Announces $1 Million Grant Fund Recipients

As artists and creatives find themselves out of work due to the pandemic, the Sundance Institute has initiated a plan to help those in marginalized communities that are disproportionally affected by coronavirus-related shutdown.
The Sundance Institute announced on Thursday the organizations that have been selected as part of their $1 million Sundance Institute Respond and Reimagine Plan, which redistributes funds to support artists who need urgent assistance, as well as organizations around the world who are working to support artists in marginalized communities.
Among the many organizations selected include Ambulante, a non-profit organization promoting documentary cinema in Mexico; The Black TV & Film Collective, an artist-led organization that creates career advancing opportunities for Black and Brown artists; and the Center for Asian American Media, a non-profit that funds, produces, distributes and exhibits Asian American projects..
The Institute created the plan in April and have since distributed 60% of the fund to artists, which includes 103 Institute-curated creatives who participate in the spring/summer Sundance Institute Labs, which are now taking place online, and through Artist Relief, a company that offers need-based granting.
Nearly 40 organizations from 19 countries will also receive non-recoupable grants totaling $405,500 geared toward funding “storytelling organizations and artist collectives that perform an integral role in their communities.”
The Sundance Institute chose the grantees by soliciting nominations from peer arts organizations, funders and alumni artists from the organization. The list features companies focusing on media, arts, racial justice, theatre, humanities, philanthropy, social science and human rights.
See the list of recipients below:
The Aadizookaan
Ambulante
Anakaa Films
Asian American Documentary Network (A-Doc)
Asociación de Documentalistas de Puerto Rico
The Black TV & Film Collective
Bophana Audiovisual Resource Center
Beirut DC
BlackStar Projects
Brown Girls Doc Mafia
Center for Asian American Media
Corporación Chilena del Documental CCDoc
Corporación Cinememoria/EDOC Documentary Film Festival
COUSIN
Detroit Narrative Agency
DocA – Documentary Africa
Docubox The East African Documentary Film Fund
Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Encounters South African International Documentary Festival
Filmlab: Palestine
First Peoples Fund
Frameline
HEVA Fund
Justice for My Sister Collective
Latino Filmmakers Network
Leeway Foundation
Māoriland Film Festival
Mezcla Media Collective
The National Association of Latino Independent Producers
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles
Nicho 54
Outfest
Reflection for Arts, Training and Development
Tebere Arts Foundation
Third Horizon
Visual Communications Media
Zoukak Theatre Company and Cultural Association