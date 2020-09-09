Sundance Institute Names Carrie Lozano Head of Documentary Film Program

Sundance Institute has named award-winning filmmaker Carrie Lozano the new director of its Documentary Film Program, succeeding interim director Kristin Feeley and prior director Tabitha Jackson.

Lozano will support nonfiction filmmakers during all stages of the creative and developmental process and work to advance the independent nonfiction genre by ensuring that diverse viewpoints and participants are represented. Lozano will be the leader of the Documentary Film Program’s team, which includes labs director Feeley and film fund director Hajnal Molnar-Szakacs, and will report to Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam.

“I am thrilled to welcome Carrie to this critical role at Sundance. As a filmmaker and field leader, she is a fierce advocate for independent voices, a thoughtful contributor to solving the most urgent challenges facing nonfiction artists, and deeply committed to the values of justice and equity,” Putnam said in a press release. “Her experience and perspective will be invaluable to the Documentary Film Program and the Institute’s Leadership Team.”

Lozano is a lauded documentary filmmaker, journalist and lecturer at the University of California Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Prior to joining Sundance, Lozano co-founded the International Documentary Association’s Enterprise Documentary Fund, which has supported dozens of filmmakers over the past four years. Before that, she was a leader at the Bay Area Video Coalition’s National MediaMaker Fellowship and an executive and senior producer for Al Jazeera America. Her films have premiered at Sundance Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival, with her most recent film being “The Ballad of Fred Hersch” in 2016.

“On the precipice of a new, undetermined era, it feels fitting and exciting to join the Sundance Institute right now,” Lozano said. “Despite the pain and loss so many are feeling, this is a transformative moment, and I’m eager to harness its energy toward a more just and equitable field to support and develop artists who truly reflect the world around us. As such, it’s urgent to elevate and safeguard global independent voices who are at the core of Sundance’s mission and so essential to the highest democratic ideals.”