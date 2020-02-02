Sundance Film Festival Announces Winners

The Sundance Film Festival awards are underway.

The show kicked off with the announcement of festival director John Cooper’s replacement: Tabitha Jackson, formerly director of the Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film program.

“As a Brit, going through Brexit yesterday, I felt something a little like grief, like I’d lost a whole continent. But today,” Jackson said, “I feel like I’ve gained a whole world.”

Ben Whishaw won a special mention for acting for “Surge,” while a screenplay mention went to “Identifying Features” writers Fernanda Valadez and Astrid Rondero. Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s “This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection” — the first film from Lesotho to be shown abroad — earned a “visionary filmmaking” mention.

In the World Cinema documentary category, the top prize honored Oscar nominee Hubert Sauper’s Cuba-set “Epicentro.” The directing award went to Iryna Tsilyk for “The Earth is Blue as an Orange,” about a family trying to survive the conflict in Ukraine. A trio of special jury awards recognized Kenyan film “Softie” (for editing), “Acasa, My Home” (for cinematography) and “The Painter and the Thief” (for creative storytelling).

The Next category gives two prizes. Both the Next Innovator award, presented by Gregg Araki, and the audience prize went to documentary helmer Heidi Ewing’s “I Carry You With Me,” which blends nonfiction and reenactment to tell the story of a gay immigrant couple from Mexico cut off from their families back home.

Stars were in relatively short supply at this year’s Sundance, as films with Angelina Jolie, Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Keaton premiered without those actors in attendance. Fortunately for the festival, Viggo Mortensen — whose directorial debut, “Falling,” screened the night before — kicked off the awards show by introducing Oklahoma City band Skating Polly.

Earlier this week, Michael Almereyda’s “Tesla” received the $20,000 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize, presented annually to a film focusing on science or technology as a theme.

Also previously announced, “Higher” director Kirsten Tan won the Sundance Institute NHK Award; the Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Awards went to Diane Becker and Melanie Miller (producers of “Whirlybird”) and Huriyyah Muhammad for “Farewell Amor”; and Carla Gutierrez and Affonso Gonçalves won Sundance Institute Adobe Mentorship Awards for Editing.

The full list of winners appears below:

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION Grand Jury Prize: Audience Award:

Directing:

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Special Jury Award:

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION Grand Jury Prize:

Directing: Audience Award: Special Jury Award:

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize:



Audience Award:

Directing Award:



Special Jury Award for Acting: Ben Whishaw, “Surge”



Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, “This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection”

Special Jury Award for Best Screenplay: Fernanda Valadez & Astrid Rondero. “Identifying Features”

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “Epicentro”



Audience Award:

Directing Award: Iryna Tsilyk, “The Earth is Blue as an Orange”

Special Jury Award for Editing: Mila Aung Thwin, Sam Soko, Ryan Mullins, “Softie”

Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Micrea Topoleanu, Radu Ciorniciuc, “Acasa, My Home”

Special Jury Award for Creative Storytelling: Benjamin Ree, “The Painter and the Thief”

OTHER AWARDS

NEXT Audience Award: “I Carry You With Me”



NEXT Innovator Award: “I Carry You With Me”



Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize: “Tesla”

Sundance Institute NHK Award: Kirsten Tan, “Higher”



Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Narrative Features: Huriyyah Muhammad, “Farewell Amor”

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Documentary Features: Diane Becker & Melanie Miller of Fishbowl Films, “Whirlybird”

Sundance Institute/Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Documentary: Carla Gutierrez

Sundance Institute/Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Narrative: Affonso Gonçalves

Sundance Open Borders Fellowship Presented by Netflix: