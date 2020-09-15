‘Succession’ Actor Sarah Snook to Star in Jane Austen Adaptation ‘Persuasion’

Sarah Snook, the Emmy-nominated actress from HBO’s hit drama “Succession,” has signed on to star in an adaptation of Jane Austen’s final novel, “Persuasion.”

The movie, from Searchlight Pictures, will be directed by Mahalia Belo. Published in 1817 after Austen’s death, “Persuasion” centers on Anne Elliot, a 27-year-old whose family moves to lower their expenses. In the meantime, they rent their home to an Admiral and his wife. The wife’s brother, a Navy captain, had been engaged to Anne Elliot (who will be portrayed by Snook), but they have had no contact in more than seven years when they meet again.

Jessica Swale, whose credits include “Summerland,” will pen the screenplay.

Alison Own and Debra Hayward are producing the film through their Monumental Pictures banner. BBC Films is co-financing the drama. Katie Goodson-Thomas is overseeing the project for the studio, as well ass Pete Spencer and manager Apolline Berty.

“Persuasion” has been adapted for British television on multiple occasions, including a 1960 mini-series featuring Daphne Slater; a 1971 version with Ann Firbank and Bryan Marshall; a 1995 TV movie starring Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds; and a 2007 version led by Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones.

Snook, a native of Australia, has received acclaim for her role as Shiv Roy on HBO’s “Succession.” Her other credits include Seth Rogen’s “American Pickle,” “Sisters of War,” “Not Suitable for Children,” “These Final Hours” and “Steve Jobs.” Up next, she will appear in Netflix’s “Pieces of a Woman” opposite Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf.

She is repped by UTA and Omni Artists. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Rerporter.