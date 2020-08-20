KJ Apa and Sofia Carson Pandemic Thriller ‘Songbird’ Sells to STX

STXfilms has bought the KJ Apa and Sofia Carson-led pandemic thriller “Songbird” for release in North America and the United Kingdom.

The film recently wrapped production after shooting entirely in Los Angeles during lockdown. “Songbird” is produced by Michael Bay, Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives, and Catchlight Films.

“Songbird” producers announced on July 8 that they had launched principal photography in Los Angeles — the first film to shoot in the city since the start of coronavirus-induced lockdown. SAG-AFTRA issued a “do not work” order on the production on July 2, but rescinded it the next day.

“Songbird” takes place two years in the future, as a lockdown (to prevent the spread of coronavirus) is re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate. The movie centers around an essential worker, played by Apa, who has a rare immunity and is therefore able to work as a delivery man. Carson portrays his girlfriend, who’s sheltering at home. To be with the one he loves, he must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful family, headed by Demi Moore’s character.

Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare also star.

“We are thrilled to acquire this timely and urgent movie,” said Adam Fogelson, STX Motion Picture Group chairman. “This year has irrevocably changed the way people interact with each other and their surroundings, and the reverberations will be profound; with all of 2020 underlying every frame of the movie, ‘Songbird’ will be relevant, moving, and sentimental as a love story, while also scary as hell.”

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners and Endeavor Content in concert with Goodman, Sugerman, and their outside counsel Reder & Feig LLP on behalf of Invisible Narratives. Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the film.