STX, Black Bear Pictures, Elevation Form Distribution Partnership

STX Entertainment, Black Bear Pictures and Canadian distributor Elevation Pictures have unveiled a strategic distribution partnership.

The agreement was announced Wednesday at the Berlin Film Festival and includes an exclusive output deal for STXinternational to sell and distribute all Black Bear productions internationally. Elevation Pictures, in which Black Bear is a major investor, will distribute all STX productions in Canada.

As part of the deal, STXinternational will directly distribute Black Bear’s films in the U.K. and Ireland. STX noted that it has seen significant recent success on films including “Hustlers,” “I Feel Pretty” and “Den of Thieves.”

“Hustlers” recently passed $100 million at the domestic box office, STX’s second film of 2019 to do so, following “The Upside.” STXinternational said its recent success in the international sales marketplace including the upcoming thriller “Greenland,” starring Gerard Butler, and “Violence of Action,” starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

The companies said the deal solidifies and expands on the close relationship the three companies have developed over the years with STXinternational handling the international rights on J Blakeson’s thriller “I Care a Lot,” starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza Gonzalez, and Dianne Wiest; “The Rental,” a thriller directed by Dave Franco and starring Allison Brie and Dan Stevens; and the drama “The Friend” starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck.

Additionally, Laurie May and Noah Segal’s Elevation Pictures is set to distribute the STXfilms production and acquisition slate in Canada. Elevation handled “Hustlers” and “The Upside.”