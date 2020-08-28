Studios, Unions Nearing Agreement on Back-to-Work Safety Rules

Hollywood studios and unions are getting closer to a deal on safety regulations for returning to work following the shutdown of production due to the coronavirus, sources have said.

Deadline Hollywood reported Friday that major issues are testing protocols, sick pay and travel to work sites with a source expressing cautious optimism that an agreement can by finalized by Labor Day, Sept. 7.

In mid-June, Hollywood’s major unions — the Teamsters, the Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA and the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — released extensive back-to-work guidelines for resuming production amid the pandemic, with a heavy emphasis on testing. But overall agreements with the studios have not been hammered out yet.

Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local 399, notified members on Aug. 16 of the progress in an update posted on the local’s website.

“Return to work discussions are ongoing with the Studios and the other Unions and Guilds,” Dayan said. “At this time we are still trying to finalize some of the remaining issues, however we are getting closer and hope to conclude soon.”

Local 399, based in Burbank, Calif., represents about 5,000 drivers, casting agents, location scouts and animal wranglers in the Western United States. The local announced recently that it is reopening its offices on Aug. 31.

Earlier this month, FilmLA reported that 18 film permit applications were being submitted per day since resuming remote operations on June 15 — about 34% of the pre-pandemic level. FilmLA, which closed down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said it has received approximately 577 film permit applications from 422 unique projects since it re-opened in mid-June, with only 9% of those for film and television projects.