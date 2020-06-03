Film News Roundup: Studio Movie Grill Hires Former AMC Executive Tonya Mangels

In today’s film news roundup, Studio Movie Grill hires an industry veteran to handle marketing, the HFPA elects its board, and “Sometimes Always Never” and “Never Too Late” get virtual releases.

EXECUTIVE HIRED

Studio Movie Grill has hired former AMC Entertainment executive Tonya Mangels as head of revenue and marketing for the chain, which operates 353 screens in 10 states.

She will report to CEO Brian Schultz. While at AMC, Mangels was a vice president overseeing brand strategy, studio marketing, loyalty data analytics partnerships, mobile app/kiosk ordering, digital streaming launch and food and beverage marketing.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to enjoying movies on the big screen with the reopening of SMG Theaters starting June 19, ” Schultz said. “Aligning with our vision, we will be donating 10% of all ticket and food and beverage proceeds throughout opening weekend (June 19-21) to support SMG team members at locations nationwide still furloughed due to COVID-19.”

The first phase of theater reopenings includes SMG Colony and SMG Tyler in Northern Texas and City Centre in Houston.

Mangels filed a federal suit against AMC Entertainment last year, accusing the company of firing her after she complained that she was paid far less than her male peers. The action has not been resolved.

HFPA BOARD

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has elected Meher Tatna as the chair and Luca Celada, Helen Hoehne, Yoram Kahana, Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros to the board of directors for the 2020-2021 year.

Tina Johnk Christensen was selected as the alternate. They will be joined by president Lorenzo Soria, vice president Ali Sar, treasurer Janet R. Nepales, and executive secretary Ruben V. Nepales.

The HFPA conducts the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles every year.

VIRTUAL RELEASES

Blue Fox Entertainment has opted to premiere the movies “Sometimes Always Never” and “Never Too Late” as virtual cinema releases. They will launch at theaters in which the films were originally set to open, as well as via their own private virtual cinema platform.

The company has set a June 12 premiere for the British comedy “Sometimes Always Never,” starring Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Jenny Agutter, Tim McInnerny and Alice Lowe. Carl Hunter directed from a script written by Frank Contrell Boyce about a stylish tailor who has spent years searching tirelessly for his missing son.

Blue Fox has set a July 10 premiere for the comedy “Never Too Late,” about a band of retired Vietnam War veterans who plan to break out of their retirement home and reunite their former commanding office with his lost love. James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver, Dennis Waterman, Jack Thompson and Shane Jacobson star in the film. Australian director Mark Lamprell helmed from a script by novelist Luke Preston.

BENEFIT

Bob Balaban, Jane Rosenthal, Eddie Burke Jr., Dexter Goei, Cinema Society’s Andrew Saffir and Blade’s Rob Wiesenthal have launched a drive-in family movie night on June 12 and 13 to support East End food pantries.

The event will be held at the site of the Hampton Classic in Bridgehampton, N.Y., and feature a special screening of Disney’s family film, “Artemis Fowl,” starring Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Disney Plus is releasing the science-fiction film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, on June 12.