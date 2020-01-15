×

How to Watch This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Films

Parasite
The 2020 Oscar nominations have been announced, and if you are looking to catch up on the most this season’s most talked-about films — such as “Joker” and “Parasite” — before the awards show, we’ve gathered up the best ways to watch or stream all the original films, documentaries, and animated shorts competing this season. “Parasite” is one of the latest films to hit digital release, though it’s currently only available for digital purchase, not rental.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” a comic-book origin story about Batman’s biggest nemesis, triumphed at the nominations with 11 nods, the most of any film; including best picture, best director for Phillips and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Martin Scorsese’s mob epic, “The Irishman” and Sam Mendes’ World War I drama, “1917” followed with 10 nominations (See the full list here).

The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, airing live on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on ABC.

Here’s a look on where to watch and stream some the nominees before the show. Most films available to rent or buy on Amazon are also available on Vudu, iTunes and Google Play.

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari” – rent or buy via Amazon, available Jan. 28.
“The Irishman” – stream via Netflix.
“Jojo Rabbit” – rent or buy via Amazon, available Feb. 4.
“Joker” – rent or buy via Amazon.
Little Women” – see tickets and current movie times. Digital release date not yet set.
“Marriage Story” – stream via Netflix.
1917” – see tickets and current showtimes. Digital release date not yet set.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – rent or buy via Amazon.

Animated Feature: 
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – rent or buy via Amazon.
“I Lost My Body” – stream via Netflix.
“Klaus” – stream via Netflix.
“Missing Link” – stream via Hulu.
“Toy Story 4″ – rent or buy via Amazon.

Documentary Feature: 
“American Factory” – stream via Netflix.
“The Cave” – buy via Amazon.
“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa – stream via Netflix.
“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts – stream via PBS
“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov – rent or buy via Amazon.

International Feature Film:
Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa – opens in theaters Feb. 19
“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov – rent or buy via Amazon
“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly – rent via Amazon
“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar- buy via Amazon
“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho- buy via Amazon

Original Score: 
“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat
“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman
“1917,” Thomas Newman
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams – see tickets and current showtimes; digital release not yet announced.

Original Song:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”- buy or rent via Amazon
“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”- watch on HBO
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”- see tickets and current showtimes; digital release not yet announced.
“Stand Up,” “Harriet”-  buy via Amazon

Animated Short
“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva- stream via DA films
“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry- via Sony Pictures Instagram
“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan- via Pixar YouTube 
“Memorable,” Bruno Collet – not available to stream
“Sister,” Siqi Song- via songsiqi.com

Live-Action Short Film
“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur – watch on Vimeo
“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat – via shortoftheweek.com
“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry – via theneighborswindow.com
“Saria,” Bryan Buckley – stream at Hungryman.com
“A Sister,” Delphine Girard – stream at MyFrenchFilmFestival

