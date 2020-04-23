‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

“Straight Outta Compton” star Jason Mitchell was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday on four felony drug and weapons charges, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s department.

The 33-year-old actor was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. According to records, Mitchell had two pounds of marijuana and MDMA in his possession, and was carrying an AK-47 firearm and a Glock 9mm pistol with extended magazines.

“At the moment, Jason is currently preparing himself for several projects, in light of this very unfortunate and untimely misunderstanding. Fortunately it will all will be resolved shortly, in a positive manner, as he has faced many challenges that he has faced in the past,” his agent, Dr. Glenn Toby, said in a statement.

Mitchell was released from Harrison County Jail on Wednesday.

The actor, best known for his role as rapper Eazy-E in the 2015 NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” made headlines last year following allegations of harassment from “The Chi’s” showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and co-star Tiffany Boone. He was later dropped from the Showtime drama and multiple other projects, including the Netflix film “Desperados” after it was reported he was involved in an off-set incident during the production of the movie.

In an interview after Mitchell was fired from “The Chi,” series creator Lena Waithe said she first became aware of the allegation against the actor at the end of the show’s first season. She also confirmed that there was sexual harassment training on set and said she called Mitchell directly to address him, but his behavior continued.

After his breakout role in “Straight Outta Compton,” Mitchell went on to appear in films including “Mudbound,” “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Mustang” and “Detroit.”