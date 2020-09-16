‘Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold’ Concert Movie Slated for October Release

Trafalgar Releasing has scheduled showings of the concert movie “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert” for Oct. 21 and 25 at cinemas, drive ins and other exhibition spaces worldwide.

“The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour,” Nicks said. “I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans.”

The film was directed and produced by Joe Thomas during Nicks’ 67-city 24 Karat Gold Tour. Fllming and recording took place in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017.

The film includes songs from Nicks’ career as a solo artist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” and “Landslide.” It also explores the story-telling and inspirations for the songs and lyrics.

Nicks has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019. Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” won the Grammy for Album of the Year and has sold 45 million copies.

Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar’s senior vice president for programming and content acquisitions, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with BMG and Stevie Nicks’ team on this landmark global cinema event which is sure to delight fans. Stevie’s legendary career has spanned over four decades, creating legions of fans across the generations. Her 24 Karat Gold concert tracklist features some of her greatest solo hits as well as Fleetwood Mac classics.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 23. The two-CD and digital/streaming releases will be available on Oct. 30 via BMG, featuring 17 tracks including “Stand Back,” “Gypsy,” and “Edge of Seventeen,” as well as the first ever live recording of “Crying In The Night.”