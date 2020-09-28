Steven Soderbergh Adds David Harbour, Noah Jupe, Brendan Fraser as Crime Drama ‘No Sudden Move’ Goes Back Into Production

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures are back in production on Steven Soderbergh’s period crime drama “No Sudden Move,” with David Harbour, Noah Jupe and Brendan Fraser joining previously announced stars Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro.

The cast also includes Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox. The script was written by Ed Solomon and Casey Silver is attached to produce.

The project was previously known as “Kill Switch.” Production is re-starting in Detroit, where the cast and crew will operate under “strict Covid-19 safety protocols” after shutting down pre-production in May, though George Clooney and Sebastian Stan are no longer in talks to appear in the film.

Set in 1955 in Detroit, “No Sudden Move” centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them –- and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” said Soderbergh.

The project is part of the three-year deal Soderbergh signed in January with HBO and HBO Max. He previously teamed with HBO Max on the drama “Let Them All Talk,” starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan.

“It’s a pleasure to begin production on another project with Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver and Ed Solomon,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max. “We have an incredible partner in Warner Bros. Pictures and an extraordinarily talented cast – we couldn’t be happier to bring No Sudden Move to HBO Max.”

Soderbergh was selected in April to head up the Directors Guild of America’s efforts to develop the industry-wife safety protocols that were announced Sept. 21 by the unions and studios.

“Steven is a prolific, forward-thinking director who has a two-decade history of making movies at Warner Bros. We look forward to continuing his legacy at WarnerMedia with his intense crime thriller,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group.