Samuel Goldwyn Films Buys Steve Zahn’s Tribeca Winner ‘Cowboys’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has bought North American rights to “Cowboys,” which won best actor for Steve Zahn and best script for Anna Kerrigan at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival competition.

Zahn stars as a troubled but well-intentioned father who has recently separated from his wife Sally, played by Jillian Bell. Aghast at Sally’s refusal to let their trans son, played by newcomer Sasha Knight, live as his authentic self, he runs off with the son into the Montana wilderness. They are pursued by Ann Dowd’s detective character, whose resolve is tested as she learns more about the family.

“Sasha Knight gives an outstanding premiere performance in ‘Cowboys,” said president Peter Goldwyn. “As a parent, this film took on a whole new level for me.”

This year’s physical Tribeca Film Festival, originally scheduled for April 15–26, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zahn and Kerrigan received their awards from the festival juries on April 29.

“Cowboys” was fully financed by Limelight (“Palm Springs”) and produced by Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker, Gigi Graff and Kerrigan, who also directed. It went on to play at Outfest and will be playing at the upcoming Frameline Film Festival. The film will be released in December.

“The producers and I are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Goldwyn to get ‘Cowboys’ out into the world,” said Kerrigan. “They are just as passionate about the film as we are.”

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and negotiated on behalf of United Talent Agency Independent Film Group for the filmmakers.