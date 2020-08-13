Steve-O Taken Down After Duct-Taping Himself to Billboard

“Jackass” star Steve-O had a team duct-tape him to a Los Angeles billboard — prompting a respond by the Los Angeles Fire Department — on Thursday.

The stunt was an advertisement for his new comedy special, “Gnarly,” currently available to stream on his website. He posted about it on Instagram, publishing a selfie from his vantage point and expressing the safety precautions he took to ensure no city resources would be expended in efforts to help him off the sign.

“I’m attached to a billboard right now (swipe to see the whole thing) and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely,” he wrote. “There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this.”

Despite the star’s insistence that the stunt was safe, the LAFD responded later that day, with a video on CBS Los Angeles showing him being removed from the sign. An alert from the LAFD said 21 responders were dispatched to the scene, which it called “an apparent behavioral emergency.” It said the event did not require hospital transport by ambulance.

The comedy special that Steve-O was promoting, “Gnarly,” shows him duct-taped to the side of a truck as it travels from Las Vegas to Colorado. His friends also feature in “Gnarly,” as they discuss some of the over-the-top things the star has done throughout his life.

The multimedia special is written and executive produced by Steve-O, alongside executive producers Lux Wright, Sam Macaroni and Scott Randolph. It is directed by Mark Ritchie.