Steve Carell Brings Back ‘Despicable Me’ Character for World Health Organization, UN Foundation Coronavirus PSA

Steve Carell is bringing back his character Gru from “Despicable Me” to shed light on proper health and safety etiquette during the coronavirus crisis in a new PSA for the World Health Organization.

In the clip, Carell highlights the “lifesaving behaviors” necessary to curb the pandemic, including social distancing, staying active at home and being kind to one another. The announcement comes from a partnership between the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and Illumination Studio, the company behind the “Despicable Me”franchise.

Gru, dressed in women’s clothes, shoots water at a friend to keep her from coming any closer. He also shows some “sick dance moves” in front of a group of minions, and whips up a soup of gummy bears and meat, letting viewers know that there is plenty to do while cooped up at home.

“Stay home, stay healthy, and remember: We’re all in this together, but totally separate,” Gru says at the end of the clip.

This marks the first time that a Hollywood studio has partnered with the World Health Organization, the UN Foundation and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“At this challenging time, we must find all ways possible to provide hope to people while sharing advice that can protect our health,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom, director-general of the World Health Organization said in a statement. “WHO is excited to be working with Illumination and Steve Carell and the joys of the Minions and Gru to promote the importance of physical distancing, keeping active and connected, and being kind and compassionate to overcome COVID-19.”

Carell’s PSA will be translated into Spanish, French, Portuguese and Arabic, among other languages.

“As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of COVID-19, one of our most powerful weapons is kindness,” said Elizabeth Cousens, president and CEO of the United Nations Foundation. “We are delighted that the ‘Despicable Me’ characters are letting their love show and showing ways to keep themselves and their communities safe during this unprecedented time.”