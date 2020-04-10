Film News Roundup: Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ Draws ‘It’ Writer Gary Dauberman to Direct

fRequa, FicarraIn today’s film news roundup, “Salem’s Lot” and “Hellraiser” draw directors, Tara Reid and Paul Mormando find new roles and zombie pandemic thriller “16 States” lands at Lionsgate.

DEALS

New Line has hired “It” writer Gary Dauberman to direct its adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 horror novel “Salem’s Lot” from his own script.

Dauberman made his directorial debut with New Line’s “Annabelle Comes Home,” which he wrote. In addition to both “It” films, he’s also written “Annabelle,” “Annabelle Creation” and “The Nun.”

James Wan, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper are producing “Salem’s Lot,” which is focused on writer Ben Mears returning to the Maine town of Jerusalem’s Lot (shortened to Salem’s Lot), where he had lived as a boy. He discovers that the townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires.

The book was also adapted in 1979 as a miniseries starring David Soul, and a TV movie in 2004 that starred Rob Lowe.

Dauberman is repped by ICM Partners, Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

****

“Night House” director David Bruckner will helm Spyglass Media’s reboot of the supernatural franchise “Hellraiser.”

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are writing the script. David Goyer, best known for penning Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, is writing the story and producing through Phantom Four with Keith Levine.

The original “Hellraiser” was written and directed by Clive Barker, and set in the world of the torture-loving Cenobites. The first film was released in 1987, leading to nine sequels.

Spyglass Media was launched last year as a partnership between Gary Barber, and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. Barber and Roger Birnbaum had operated Spyglass Entertainment between 1998 and 2010 before becoming co-CEOs of MGM.

Bruckner is repped by WME, Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham. Collins and Piotrowski are repped by Grandview and the Nord Group.

****

Lionsgate won a bidding war for the zombie pandemic thriller “16 States,” to be directed by Fede Alvarez (“Don’t Breathe”). John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“Jungle Cruise”) are the screenwriters. Alvarez is also producing with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment, along with Requa, Ficarra and Charlie Gogolak of Zaftig Film, and Shintaro Shimosawa and Rodolfo Sayagues of Alvarez’ Bad Hombre. Aaron Janus is overseeing the film for Lionsgate along with Scott O’Brien. The news was first reported by Deadline.

CASTINGS

Tara Reid and Paul Mormando will star in the psychological thriller “Mixxer,” with Caster Fagan producing through his Supple Films banner with Mormando. Thomas J. O’Brien stars as an ex-military man who has settled into a job as a bartender at the local pub. After a difficult night, he’s forced to face his own demons as he’s put at the center of a crime, which he may or may not have committed. Reid will play a meddling news reporter and Mormando will portray the local drunk with a secret. Filming was scheduled to begin in May, but has been pushed back to this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.