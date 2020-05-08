Stephen King’s ‘Revival’ Getting Movie From ‘Doctor Sleep’ Team

Stephen King’s 2014 novel “Revival” is his latest book coming to the big screen.

Warner Bros., the studio behind King’s “It” franchise, is developing the movie. Mike Flanagan is on board to adapt the script with an option to direct. Trevor Macy, who teamed with Flanagan on the 2019 adaptation of King’s “Doctor Sleep,” will produce through Intrepid Pictures.

“Revival” spans five decades, opening in a small New England town, where a charismatic minister meets a small boy playing with his toy soldiers. When tragedy strikes the boy’s family, the preacher mocks all religious belief, and is banished. The boy has become a musical nomad and a heroin addict by the time the two meet again.

“Doctor Sleep” disappointed at the box office with $72 million worldwide. Flanagan and Macy also teamed on the 2017 adaptation of King’s novel “Gerald’s Game,” released on Netflix, and collaborated on the 2018 Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.” Warner Bros. executive Kevin McCormick is overseeing “Revival” for the studio.

“It” and “It: Chapter 2” have been the most successful adaptations of King’s works by far, grossing $700 million and $473 million, respectively, at the worldwide box office. Other notable King-based movies include “Carrie,” “The Shining,” “Pet Sematary,” “The Green Mile,” “Stand by Me,” “Misery,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Dolores Claiborne” and “The Dark Tower.”