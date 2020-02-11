×

Stephen Curry’s ‘Jump Shot’ Documentary to Get One-Night Theatrical Release

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jump Shot - Stephen Curry
CREDIT: Unanimous Media

Jump Shot,” a documentary from executive producer NBA star Stephen Curry telling the story of Kenny Sailors, the developer of the modern day jump shot in basketball, is set for a special one-night-only theatrical event on April 2.

The film, executive produced by Curry’s Unanimous Media, will be screened in more than 250 movie theaters across the U.S. through distributor Aspiration Entertainment in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. The April 2 event will include exclusive programming from Curry, director Jacob Hamilton, and other special guests. Info on tickets and theaters is available at jumpshotmovie.com.

Sailors introduced his never-before-seen “leaping one-hander” on a national level. He led his Wyoming Cowboys to the NCAA Championship in Madison Square Garden in 1943, but after serving in World War II and playing in the emerging league now known as the NBA, Sailors disappeared into the Alaskan wilderness. Now, nearly 60 years later, the pro players and others he touched along the way speak about the impact of Sailors as only an NBA pioneer but also a coach, high-school teacher, champion for female athletes, Marine, true cowboy and Alaskan frontier homesteader — and father, husband and man of faith.

The documentary features interviews with a host of basketball greats — including Curry himself, as well as Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Lou Carneseca and Kiki Vandeweghe.

Popular on Variety

“Ever since I picked up a basketball, the jump shot was second nature to me,” Curry said in a statement. “Learning the history of where the art of the jump shot came from, who introduced it to the game, and how it changed the game, was incredibly intriguing. Even more importantly, learning about the person that Kenny was, and what he stood for, was very inspirational.”

Director Jacob Hamilton said he had previously never heard the name Kenny Sailors. “He is a man who defined the game basketball with its greatest innovation, but when you sit down and have a real conversation with him, you’ll quickly come to the conclusion that the game never defined who he was,” Hamilton commented.

“Jump Shot” had its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival and won awards at the DeadCenter Film Festival, Heartland International Film Festival and Hill Country Film Festival.

The film is directed by Hamilton, executive produced by Stephen Curry, Jim Hamilton, Dave Beathard, Melissa Neugebauer, Ryan Munson, and Brenda Robinson and produced by Russell Wayne Groves, Jacob Hamilton, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith, Ty Clark, Mary Beth Minnis, Andrew Lee and Unanimous Media.

More Film

  • Jump Shot - Stephen Curry

    Stephen Curry's 'Jump Shot' Documentary to Get One-Night Theatrical Release

    “Jump Shot,” a documentary from executive producer NBA star Stephen Curry telling the story of Kenny Sailors, the developer of the modern day jump shot in basketball, is set for a special one-night-only theatrical event on April 2. The film, executive produced by Curry’s Unanimous Media, will be screened in more than 250 movie theaters [...]

  • Dyllan McGee - Verizon Future Fund

    Verizon Launches $5 Million Fund for Women Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Verizon has earmarked $5 million in production budgets for female-led entertainment projects — with the twin goals of burnishing its brand and encouraging filmmakers to tap into the capabilities of its 5G wireless network. The telco’s Future Fund will support emerging female talent behind the camera, focused on up-and-coming creators. The purpose is to create [...]

  • France's Cesar Academy Vows to Reform

    France's Cesar Academy Vows to Reform Itself to Overcome Crisis

    Faced with mounting pressures within the French film industry and threats of a boycott, the board of the Cesar Academy (France’s equivalent to the Oscars), has vowed to reform its functioning and its corporate leadership with the help of a mediator. Presided by French producer Alain Terzian, the Cesar Academy has been under fire since [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival Entry 'Charlatan' Debuts

    Berlin: Agnieszka Holland's 'Charlatan' Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Oscar nominee Agnieszka Holland’s “Charlatan,” which premieres in the Berlinale Special Gala section of the Berlin Film Festival. The film is based on the true story of Czech healer Jan Mikolášek, who dedicated his life to treat the sick using medicinal plants. Throughout the war [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival Competition Film 'Hidden

    Berlin Film Festival Competition Film 'Hidden Away' Debuts Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from Berlin Film Festival competition film “Volevo Nascondermi” (Hidden Away) by Giorgio Diritti. The film stars Cannes award-winner Elio Germano (“La nostra vita”) as the 20th century Naïve artist Antonio Ligabue. Diritti describes Ligabue’s story as a “bitter fairy tale” in which “a significant bond with life and [...]

  • Closet Korean mystery drama

    Virus Fears Further Slow Korean Box Office

    Fear of the coronavirus increased its impact on the South Korean cinema industry. Films were cancelled and box office revenues dropped for a second weekend. Ticket sales fell by some 10%, compared to the previous weekend, which itself followed an already depressed previous session and a slow January. That caused Megabox to delay its Jeon [...]

  • Raphael Coleman

    Raphael Coleman, Child Star of 'Nanny McPhee,' Dies at 25

    Raphael Coleman, who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film “Nanny McPhee,” died on Friday after collapsing on a run. He was 25 years old. The British actor appeared in three feature films, “It’s Alive” and “The Fourth Kind” in 2009. He then studied zoology at the University of Manchester before [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad