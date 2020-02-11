Stephen Curry’s ‘Jump Shot’ Documentary to Get One-Night Theatrical Release

“Jump Shot,” a documentary from executive producer NBA star Stephen Curry telling the story of Kenny Sailors, the developer of the modern day jump shot in basketball, is set for a special one-night-only theatrical event on April 2.

The film, executive produced by Curry’s Unanimous Media, will be screened in more than 250 movie theaters across the U.S. through distributor Aspiration Entertainment in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. The April 2 event will include exclusive programming from Curry, director Jacob Hamilton, and other special guests. Info on tickets and theaters is available at jumpshotmovie.com.

Sailors introduced his never-before-seen “leaping one-hander” on a national level. He led his Wyoming Cowboys to the NCAA Championship in Madison Square Garden in 1943, but after serving in World War II and playing in the emerging league now known as the NBA, Sailors disappeared into the Alaskan wilderness. Now, nearly 60 years later, the pro players and others he touched along the way speak about the impact of Sailors as only an NBA pioneer but also a coach, high-school teacher, champion for female athletes, Marine, true cowboy and Alaskan frontier homesteader — and father, husband and man of faith.

The documentary features interviews with a host of basketball greats — including Curry himself, as well as Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Lou Carneseca and Kiki Vandeweghe.

“Ever since I picked up a basketball, the jump shot was second nature to me,” Curry said in a statement. “Learning the history of where the art of the jump shot came from, who introduced it to the game, and how it changed the game, was incredibly intriguing. Even more importantly, learning about the person that Kenny was, and what he stood for, was very inspirational.”

Director Jacob Hamilton said he had previously never heard the name Kenny Sailors. “He is a man who defined the game basketball with its greatest innovation, but when you sit down and have a real conversation with him, you’ll quickly come to the conclusion that the game never defined who he was,” Hamilton commented.

“Jump Shot” had its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival and won awards at the DeadCenter Film Festival, Heartland International Film Festival and Hill Country Film Festival.

The film is directed by Hamilton, executive produced by Stephen Curry, Jim Hamilton, Dave Beathard, Melissa Neugebauer, Ryan Munson, and Brenda Robinson and produced by Russell Wayne Groves, Jacob Hamilton, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith, Ty Clark, Mary Beth Minnis, Andrew Lee and Unanimous Media.