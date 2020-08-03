Stephanie Allain Selected for PGA/UCLA Vision Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephanie Allain has been selected as this year’s recipient of the PGA/UCLA Vision Award for her work championing visionary filmmakers of color and women.

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television made the announcement Monday. The award, presented by the UCLA TFT Producers Program in consultation with the Producers Guild of America, is being presented to Allain in recognition of a career that “exemplifies an extraordinary vision as a producer in all aspects of film, art, and business, and who leaves an indelible mark on the industry.”

Allain’s producing credits include “Hustle & Flow,” “Something New,” “Beyond the Lights” and “Dear White People.” She also co-produced the 2020 Oscars, becoming the first African American woman to do so in the 92-year history of the awards ceremony.

Allain is a member of the producers branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the Writers Guild of America and sits on the boards of the PGA and Women in Film. She is a founding member of the gender parity project ReFrame, and from 2012–2016 served as the director of the L.A. Film Festival and emphasized films directed by women and filmmakers of color.

“Stephanie’s commitment as a producer to authentic stories that shine a light on the Black experience is evidenced by the thoughtful projects she has championed and spearheaded through the years,” said Barbara Boyle, head of the Producers Program. “Her contributions to the entertainment industry are profound and long-lasting, and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Vision Award.”

As the Vision Award recipient, Allain will announce the winners of a new Promise Social Impact Producing Scholarship, a $100,000 fund aimed at attracting the students in the field of social impact motion picture/television producing. Inspired by the 2017 Armenian genocide drama “The Promise,” the recipients will be called Promise Scholars.

”I’m so honored to have been selected by UCLA and the PGA to receive the 2020 UCLA Vision Award, dedicated to inspiring social change, through entertainment,” said Allain in a statement. “This is my life’s work and I’m excited to announce the winners of the Promise Social Impact Producing Scholarship which will enable a new generation of producers to tell stories that have the power to bring us together.”

Allain will receive the award at an in-person ceremony tentatively slated for June, 2021. Past recipients include Lynette Howell Taylor, Ryan Murphy, Michael De Luca, Joe Roth, Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner, Hawk Koch, Mike Medavoy, Cathy Schulman, Gale Anne Hurd, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Johnson.