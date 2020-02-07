×

Starz, Lionsgate Agree Film Streaming Output Deal for U.K.

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELDDev Patel as David Copperfield Credit: Dean Rogers / FilmNation Entertainment
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dean Rogers / FilmNation Entertainment

Starz’s international streaming platform Starzplay has struck an output deal with parent company Lionsgate for split first pay streaming rights in the U.K. to Lionsgate’s recently released and upcoming feature films.

Under the deal, Starzplay’s U.K. subscribers will be able to access Lionsgate first-run movies including “Knives Out,” “Bombshell,” “Angel Has Fallen” and “Rambo: Last Blood” along with Lionsgate U.K.’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “Military Wives.”

Lionsgate’s first-run films will launch on Starzplay six months after debuting on Amazon Prime Video in the territory.

The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution Agapy Kapouranis, senior VP and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa television sales Nicky Wood, and VP of U.K., Turkey and Greece television sales Nazneen Sethi.

The Lionsgate titles join TV series already available on Starzplay, including “The Act,” “Pennyworth,” “Castle Rock” and “The Spanish Princess.”

Popular on Variety

“One of our top priorities is to supply Starzplay with a deep roster of exciting Lionsgate content that complements their original programming and third party acquisitions as they continue to launch their service around the world,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television and digital distribution Jim Packer.

“This agreement reflects a thoughtful and flexible approach to our windowing strategies while building value through the continued combination of our IP creation and platform distribution capabilities.”

Starz executive VP of international digital networks Superna Kalle said: “Offering consumers great content is key to growing our subscriber base as we continue our international rollout, and this partnership only scratches the surface of what Lionsgate and Starz can achieve together.”

Starzplay, launched in 2018, is now in 49 countries.

 

More Film

  • PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELDDev Patel

    Starz, Lionsgate Agree Film Streaming Output Deal for U.K.

    Starz’s international streaming platform Starzplay has struck an output deal with parent company Lionsgate for split first pay streaming rights in the U.K. to Lionsgate’s recently released and upcoming feature films. Under the deal, Starzplay’s U.K. subscribers will be able to access Lionsgate first-run movies including “Knives Out,” “Bombshell,” “Angel Has Fallen” and “Rambo: Last [...]

  • Greta Thunberg

    Dogwoof Boards Hulu's Greta Thunberg Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based documentary distributor Dogwoof has boarded Hulu’s hotly anticipated film on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. “Greta” (working title) is to bow on the Disney-controlled streamer in the U.S. later this year, with Dogwoof selling the feature doc internationally. Dogwoof, whose recent slate includes the Oscar-nominated “The Cave,” will begin selling limited rest-of-world rights, and [...]

  • Kamata Prelude

    Osaka Asian Film Festival Unveils Bumper Lineup

    The Osaka Asian Film Festival, Western Japan’s largest showcase of films from Asia, has announced the line-up of its 15th edition, which will unspool March 6-15 at venues in Osaka, Japan’s second-largest city. The opening film is “The Garden of Evening Mists,” Taiwanese director Tom Lin Shu-yu’s drama about a woman who falls in love with [...]

  • West Hollywood Edition Hotel Hemp

    L.A. Spas Jump on the CBD and Hemp Craze

    “Hemp is the plant of our generation,” says Amy Duncan, founder of the California-based Mowellens CBD skin care line used at The Spa at the West Hollywood Edition (editionhotels.com). Unlike other cannabis plants, hemp produces higher levels of CBD but lower levels of THC, responsible for intoxicating effects. In beauty products, CBD has antioxidant and [...]

  • Petty Cash Bar Tequila Hollywood

    Celebrity Tequila Brands and the Spirit’s Versatility Make a Compelling Combination

    Tequila rocks at Hollywood events. Some prefer it neat. Nightlife entrepreneur Rande Gerber recommends his (with George Clooney) Casamigos brand on the rocks. Icy tequila can be refreshing and cinematic: the frozen margarita got its due in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s” brazen finale. Although there is a surplus of Piper-Heidsieck champagne for toasting, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad