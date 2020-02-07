Starz, Lionsgate Agree Film Streaming Output Deal for U.K.

Starz’s international streaming platform Starzplay has struck an output deal with parent company Lionsgate for split first pay streaming rights in the U.K. to Lionsgate’s recently released and upcoming feature films.

Under the deal, Starzplay’s U.K. subscribers will be able to access Lionsgate first-run movies including “Knives Out,” “Bombshell,” “Angel Has Fallen” and “Rambo: Last Blood” along with Lionsgate U.K.’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “Military Wives.”

Lionsgate’s first-run films will launch on Starzplay six months after debuting on Amazon Prime Video in the territory.

The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution Agapy Kapouranis, senior VP and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa television sales Nicky Wood, and VP of U.K., Turkey and Greece television sales Nazneen Sethi.

The Lionsgate titles join TV series already available on Starzplay, including “The Act,” “Pennyworth,” “Castle Rock” and “The Spanish Princess.”

“One of our top priorities is to supply Starzplay with a deep roster of exciting Lionsgate content that complements their original programming and third party acquisitions as they continue to launch their service around the world,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television and digital distribution Jim Packer.

“This agreement reflects a thoughtful and flexible approach to our windowing strategies while building value through the continued combination of our IP creation and platform distribution capabilities.”

Starz executive VP of international digital networks Superna Kalle said: “Offering consumers great content is key to growing our subscriber base as we continue our international rollout, and this partnership only scratches the surface of what Lionsgate and Starz can achieve together.”

Starzplay, launched in 2018, is now in 49 countries.