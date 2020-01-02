You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Pushes Past $400 Million at Domestic Box Office

Brent Lang

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was the clear choice for moviegoers hoping to celebrate the dawn of 2020. The Skywalker saga finale topped the New Year’s Day box office, grossing $16.9 million and pushing its domestic haul past the $400 million mark.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is trailing the two previous films in the series, “The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens,” but it has still managed to pull in an impressive $407.5 million stateside after 13 days in release and another $407.9 million from foreign markets. Its global haul stands at $815.4 million. The film should have no trouble hauling more than $1 billion when it ends its run, though it will likely fall short of “The Last Jedi’s” $1.3 billion global result or “The Force Awakens'” $2.1 billion worldwide total.

The Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm movie has faced fiercer headwinds than other Star Wars sequels and spinoffs. Critics were lukewarm about the pic and online chatter has faulted the film for being overstuffed with plot and exposition. J.J. Abrams, who previously oversaw “The Force Awakens,” returned as director. The cast includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.

Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” reached a milestone of its own, crossing the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. The comic fantasy took in $10.9 million on New Year’s Day, bringing its domestic haul to $203 million. The follow-up to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” brings back an A-list cast that includes Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” continued to capitalize on its good reviews and positive word of mouth, taking in $5.2 million over the holiday to push its domestic total to an impressive $42.8 million. The update of Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of a group of sisters coming of age during the Civil War era stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet.

