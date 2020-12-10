‘Star Wars’ Spinoffs on Ahsoka Tano and ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ Coming to Disney Plus

Spinoffs on “Star Wars” fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano, “Ahsoka,” and “Rangers of the New Republic” will be coming to Disney Plus, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy announced during Thursday’s Disney Investor Conference.

Rosario Dawson will star in “Ahsoka,” having made her debut as the character in “The Mandalorian” recently. Both new series are set within the timeline of “The Mandalorian.”

It was hardly the only bit of “Star Wars” news: Kennedy also announced new series “Andor,” starring “Rogue One’s” Diego Luna; “The Bad Batch,” a new animated series; and the fact that Hayden Christensen will be returning as Darth Vader opposite Ewan McGregor in “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” All the new series will be coming to Disney Plus.

Also on Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” docket are “Lando,” a new “event series” focused on Lando Calrissian with “Dear White People director Justin Simien developing, and “Star Wars: Visions,” a series of animated shorts.

Disney Plus announced earlier in the presentation that it would be releasing 10 “Star Wars” series, in addition to 10 Marvel series, over the next few years.

The news comes as “The Mandalorian” ends its second season on Disney Plus in triumph and the most recent “Star Wars” feature film, 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” endures a growing reputation as one of the worst of the 11 “Star Wars” movies to date. “The Rise of Skywalker” certainly wasn’t a financial failure — it grossed $1.07 billion worldwide — but it came well under astronomic expectations given its place as the concluding film in the Skywalker Saga, earning just over half the $2.07 billion global gross of 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

And “The Rise of Skywalker” followed the truly disastrous fate of 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which outright flopped and forced Disney to change its plan to release a new “Star Wars” movie every year. Other spinoff films were put into carbonite, and Disney paused all “Star Wars” features until an untitled film slated December 2022 would restart the saga. The COVID-19 pandemic subsequently forced the studio to push the return of “Star Wars” to movie theaters a full year, to December 2023.

Several creatives are attached to developing various “Star Wars” feature projects, including “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson, Marvel Studio chief Kevin Feige, “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi and “Sleight” director J.D. Dillard with “Luke Cage” writer Matt Owens.

See footage of “Andor,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Bad Batch” below.



