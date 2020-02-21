×

New 'Star Wars' Movie in Development With 'Sleight' Director, 'Luke Cage' Writer

CREDIT: Shutterstock/LucasFilm

Lucasfilm is developing a new “Star Wars” feature film with “Slight” writer-director J.D. Dillard and “Luke Cage” writer Matt Owens, Variety has confirmed.

The project is still in its very early stages, and all further details — characters, location, time period within the “Star Wars” creative galaxy — remain a mystery. That includes whether Dillard would direct the film, or whether the project would premiere in theaters or on Disney Plus.

Should the project land a greenlight, however, it would be the first time a black filmmaker was a lead creative force behind a live-action “Star Wars” movie.

Disney/Lucasfilm declined to comment.

More to come…

