‘Rise of Skywalker’ Sets Sights on $1 Billion Mark at Worldwide Box Office

After three weeks in theaters, Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is close to smashing the billion-dollar mark globally.

The tentpole stands as the top movie at the worldwide box office for the third weekend in a row after generating another $50 million overseas from 53 foreign markets and $34.5 million in the U.S. J.J. Abrams’ third and final chapter in the sequel trilogy has made $919 million worldwide, including $468 million at the international box office. Though it continues to pace behind its predecessors, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” “Rise of Skywalker will soon become Disney’s seventh release of 2019 to cross $1 billion in ticket sales.

“Rise of Skywalker” has performed well in the United Kingdom, collecting $67 million to date, as well as Germany with $56.5 million, Japan with $48.6 million, France with $45 million and Australia with $27 million. The movie opens in its final two territories, Korea and the Philippines, next weekend.

Beyond adventures set in a galaxy far, far away, Disney scored this weekend as “Frozen 2” crossed $1.325 billion in ticket sales to become the biggest animated movie of all time. The animated follow-up added $42.4 million from 55 overseas markets this weekend, taking international box office receipts to a massive $875.3 million. “Frozen 2” opened this weekend in Brazil with $10.3 million, Argentina with $1.9 million and Bolivia with $600,000.

Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” enjoyed an equally strong outing, pulling in $42.4 million from 64 overseas territories this weekend. The Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led sequel surpassed $600 million at the global box office, with receipts currently sitting at $610 million. The film has made $374 million internationally, led by China ($41.2 million), the U.K. ($37.5 million) and France ($22.7 million).

Another Sony offering, Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” expanded its overseas footprint this weekend, amassing $9.5 million from six markets for an international total of $20.4 million. The acclaimed literary adaptation kicked off in Australia to $3.4 million and France to $1.5 million. The film, which has pocketed $60 million in the U.S., opens next in Brazil, Italy and Mexico, followed by Germany and Russia later in January.

Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” — a crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Henry Golding — led the way among new releases, picking up $7.6 million from three international territories. Entertainment Film and Roadshow are dividing the film’s international rollout, while STX will distribute the film in North America, where it debuts Jan. 24.

Sony and Screen Gems’ “The Grudge” also launched this weekend, pulling in $5.8 million from 29 markets. The horror reboot opened in North America with $11.3 million for a global start of $17.1 million, solid results given its $10 million price tag. Sam Raimi produced “The Grudge,” a remake of the 2004 movie starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Nicolas Pesce directed the R-rated film, while Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho and Betty Gilpin star.

Lower down on box office charts, Warner Bros.’ “Richard Jewell” kicked off overseas after a dismal showing in the U.S. The biographical drama, directed by Clint Eastwood, bowed with $2 million from 12 territories, bringing its worldwide ticket sales to $23.2 million.

Meanwhile, Universal’s “Cats” continues to struggle as it increases its theater count abroad. Tom Hooper’s critically derailed musical scraped together $4.3 million from 50 markets for an international tally of $32.4 million. “Cats” has made $57.1 million worldwide and stands to lose the studio up to $100 million.