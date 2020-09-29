Entertainment PR Firm Stan Rosenfield and Associates Rebrands as RMG

Entertainment PR firm Stan Rosenfield and Associates has rebranded itself as RMG, or Rosenfield Media Group, Stan Rosenfield and Zach Rosenfield announced on Monday.

The change will go into effect on Oct. 1. Over the past few years, the company has grown its portfolio beyond talent representation and into producers, production companies, content creators, sports-based ventures and corporate entities.

Now, RMG will expand to developing media strategies and representation for businesses beyond Hollywood. It will also provide consulting services for companies looking to bridge relations in the entertainment industry. Their first client in the new space is virtual staffing company Belay.

Along with Monday’s announcement, the company has hired Amanda Sprague to oversee RMG’s corporate strategies. She will work closely with Zach Rosenfield and executive Ethan Friedman on the day-to-day representations of the firm’s entertainment and business based clients.

“The PR business continues to change at a rapid pace, and we have built a team that understands these changes. Having a name that continues our legacy, while empowering all members of our team, feels appropriate and something we are proud to do,” Stan Rosenfield and Zach Rosenfield said in a joint statement.

Stan Rosenfield will lead RMG’s talent division, whose clients include Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy winners such as George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and Patricia Clarkson.

Zach Rosenfield will continue to represent Shark Tank’s Daymond John, Rich Eisen and Soledad O’Brien, among others. Additionally, Rosenfield oversees PR and media strategies for programs like Mandalay Sports Media (“The Last Dance”), OBB Media (“Justin Bieber: Seasons”) and Medium Rare (“Shaq vs. Gronk”).