Spyglass Hires MGM Veteran Peter Oillataguerre as President of Production

Veteran Metro Goldwyn Mayer executive Peter Oillataguerre has been named president of production for Spyglass Media Group.

Spyglass chairman and chief executive officer Gary Barber made the announcement Monday. Oillataguerre will report to Barber and run theatrical production including creative development, physical production and post production.

“Peter and I have worked together for nearly 20 years on a diverse slate of large-scale productions, global franchises and hit films,” Barber said. “He has a keen eye for commercial material and possesses an even temperament with a cool demeanor that keeps productions on track. Peter is the consummate producer and ideal leader to execute Spyglass’ film strategy.”

For nine years, Oillataguerre served as the president of physical production for MGM Studios where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of physical production across the feature film and television units, including the James Bond films “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “No Time To Die”; the revival of the Rocky franchise with “Creed” and “Creed 2”; “The Addams Family,” “Tomb Raider,” “Overboard,” “Me Before You” and “The Magnificent Seven.” He also oversaw the television series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo,” “Vikings” and “Get Shorty.”

Prior to MGM, Oillataguerre worked at Spyglass Entertainment in physical production and oversaw “27 Dresses,” “The Vow,” “Leap Year,” “Shanghai Noon” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.” He was a senior VP at Universal Studios from 2001-2005, where he was involved in the productions of “Van Helsing,” “Meet the Fockers,” “The Scorpion King,” “The Life of David Gale” and “Red Dragon.”

Spyglass Media was formed a year ago with former MGM topper Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, reviving the Spyglass brand. Barber and Roger Birnbaum had operated Spyglass Entertainment between 1998 and 2010, when they became co-chairman and CEOs of MGM.

Spyglass Media has more than 250 library titles. The company recently launched development on a reboot of the horror franchise “Scream” and has attached “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.