Watch the ‘SpongeBob’ Movie Super Bowl Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Paramount gave an early look at its “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” trailer before it debuts during the Super Bowl. The new clip has everything from fast cars and flashbacks to Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves.

The animated movie sees SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star venture out of Bikini Bottom and head to Atlantic City on a rescue mission to save SpongeBob’s trustee snail Gary.

The show’s original voice cast — Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence — will reprise their roles alongside Awkwafina and Reggie Watts. Tim Hill, a former writer on the Nickelodeon series, directed the movie and wrote the screenplay with Michael Kvamme, Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” will debut in theaters May 22.

More to come…

