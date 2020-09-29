Spirit Awards Adds TV Categories to 2021 Ceremony

Film Independent has added five television categories to the 36th edition of the Spirit Awards, to be held on April 24, 2021 — the day before the Oscars.

The TV categories include best new scripted series, new non-scripted or documentary series, male performance, female performance and ensemble cast. The organization also announced on Tuesday that the 2021 show will be returning to longstanding broadcast partner IFC, and that submissions for the 2021 program are now officially open. IFC has broadcast the ceremony since 1994.

“The independent, diverse creators we’ve supported for decades now straddle the feature and episodic worlds,” board chair Mary Sweeney said. “Our mission supports and celebrates visual storytellers wherever they practice their craft. The addition of TV Spirit Awards recognizes this expansion by celebrating diverse independent, creative voices across platforms.”

“2020 has been a year of endless change and chaos, so it’s wonderful to be back with our friends at IFC,” Film Independent president Josh Welsh added. “As tough as this year has been, there’s so much great filmmaking and yes, television, that has sustained us throughout the pandemic. We look forward to celebrating that work at the Spirit Awards in April.”

Film Independent hands out feature film prizes in 15 categories, including best feature, first feature, director, screenplay, first screenplay, male lead, female lead, supporting male, supporting female, cinematography, editing, international film, documentary, the John Cassavetes Award and the Robert Altman Award. Eligible films must have a production budget of $20 million or less.

The awards are voted on by members of Film Independent. Membership is open to the public. Aubrey Plaza hosted the 2019 and 2020 ceremonies.