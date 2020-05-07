Spike Lee’s Next Film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Will Launch on Netflix in June

Spike Lee’s next film, “Da 5 Bloods,” will debut on Netflix next month, the director announced Thursday on Twitter.

The movie — starring Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors and Paul Walter Hauser — will launch on the streaming service on June 12.

Lee co-wrote the film with Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo and Kevin Willmott. It follows four African American war veterans returning to Vietnam to search for their dead squad leader’s body and the promise of buried treasure.

“Da 5 Bloods” will be Lee’s first feature film for Netflix, though he previously worked with the streamer on “She’s Gotta Have It,” a TV adaptation based on Lee’s classic movie.

Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE,Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm pic.twitter.com/C832EkGorS — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

His last film, “BlacKkKlansman,” won an Oscar for adapted screenplay, marking Lee’s first competitive Academy Award statue.

Lee was selected as the first black president of the Cannes Film Festival jury this year. However, the 2020 festival has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date has yet to be announced. In a recent interview with Variety, he praised the festival’s director Thierry Fremaux for the postponement.

“I agree 100% with Thierry and the Cannes Film Festival,” he said. “The world has changed and it’s changing every day. People are dying and France’s president has said, several times — I’m paraphrasing — ‘We are at war.’ We are in a war-like time.”