‘Spider-Man’ Sequels Pushed Back Amid Sony Release Schedule Shuffle

Sony Pictures has pushed back its two untitled “Spider-Man” sequels for several months as Hollywood studios continue to revamp their release schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio announced Friday that Marvel-Sony’s “Spider-Man Far From Home” sequel had been moved from July 16, 2021, to Nov. 5, 2021. Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel was delayed by six month from April 8, 2022, to Oct. 7, 2022.

Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man Far From Home” was one of 2019’s most successful films, grossing $1.13 billion at the worldwide box office.

The studio has also pulled TriStar’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, from its Christmas Day release and taken it off the schedule. The sisters were cast to eppear together on screen for the first time in the project, based on Kristin Hannah’s 2015 best-seller “The Nightingale,” centered on two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive the Nazi occupation of France.