VIEW Conference Hosts Free Virtual Talk With ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Co-Director Peter Ramsey on Aug. 29

Peter Ramsey, co-director of Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” will be the next speaker in the VIEW Conference’s free PreVIEW series of virtual conversations ahead of the October gathering.

Ramsey will speaking with Escape Studios’ deputy dean and director Saint John Walker on Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. PT. He’ll be discussing the his work on the acclaimed film as well as other aspects of his long showbiz career.

In addition to Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Verse,” Ramsey directed DreamWorks Animation’s “Rise of the Guardians” and the Halloween TV special “Monsters vs. Aliens: Pumpkins From Outer Space,” and was a story artist on a number of other DWA projects. His experience also includes work as a storyboard artist on a number of live-action features, including “Independence Day,” “Fight Club,” “Being John Malkovich,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “Minority Report.”

“Peter is a master storyteller,” says VIEW Conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Listening to him speak about his passion for making movies is a privilege.”

Previous PreVIEW speakers include Industrial Light & Magic’s Hal Hickel, animation directors Jorge Gutierrez and Kris Pearn and Pixar’s Dylan Sisson.

Registration for Ramsey’s PreVIEW event is now open at https://www.viewconference.it/pages/peter-ramsey. Questions for Ramsey can be submitted prior to the talk at info@viewconference.it.

October’s VIEW Conference will feature an array of top talent in the fields of visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. In addition to Ramsey, Gutierrez, Pearn, Hickel and Sisson, speakers for the weeklong conference include Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull; “Wolfwalkers” co-director Tomm Moore; “I Lost My Body” writer-director Jeremy Clapin; “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” VFX supervisor Roger Guyett; Sharon Callahan, director of photography for Pixar’s “Onward”; Alison Mann, VP creative/strategy for Sony Pictures Animation; and computer science experts Paul Debevec and Donald Greenberg.

The VIEW Conference will be held both in person and virtually Oct. 18-23 from Turin, Italy. The physical edition of the conference will take place at the Officine Grandi Riparazioni. Registration is open on the VIEW website.