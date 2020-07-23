‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Sequel Delayed to December 2021

The sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has been delayed one month, pushing it to Dec. 17, 2021.

The Spidey film was originally scheduled for Nov. 5, 2021, but Sony announced the move on Thursday night after a shakeup of Disney’s film slate was unveiled earlier in the day. The “Far From Home” sequel will take the spot formerly held by “Avatar 2,” which was pushed back a year to Dec. 16, 2022.

The third movie in Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” franchise was originally supposed to be released on July 16, 2021, but Sony had previously postponed it to Nov. 5, 2021, back in April of this year.

Sony Pictures noted that the latest delay was only part of the domestic release calendar, leaving its international release in question.

The move comes as most theaters around the world are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there seems to be no plans to reopen them safely to a wide audience any time soon. Most big-budget summer films, like Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” vacated their original release dates. In the case of “Tenet,” after several delays, it is no longer on the Warner Bros. release calendar.

Fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Black Widow” was rescheduled to Nov. 6, 2020, and the rest of the MCU entries were shifted due to the widespread film production shutdown. “The Eternals” is set for Feb. 12, 2021,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is May 7, 2021, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is Feb. 11, 2022, and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is March 25, 2022.

The sequel to Sony Pictures Animations’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is currently slated for Oct. 7, 2022, after it was delayed six months earlier this year.