×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spanish Writer-Director Jose Luis Cuerda Dies at 72

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spanish filmmaker Jose Luis Cuerda poses for photographers in a photocall during the presentation of film 'Tiempo Despues' (Some Time After) in Madrid, Spain, 18 December 2018. The film arrives in Spanish cinemas on 28 December.Presentation of film 'Some Time After', Madrid, Spain - 18 Dec 2018
CREDIT: VICTOR LERENA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

MADRID  — Spanish writer-director José Luis Cuerda, a masterful modern practitioner of Spain’s central comedic tradition, died Feb. 4 in Madrid from a stroke. He was 72.

He will also be remembered for discovering Alejandro Amenábar, especially producing his first feature, “Thesis.”

Born in Albacete, central Spain, but moving to Madrid, Cuerda made his feature debut in 1982 with relationship dramedy “Pares y nones.” It was with his second film, 1987’s “The Enchanted Forest,” however, that Cuerda really found his own voice and a place in Spain’s central comedic film tradition, working with screenwriter Rafael Azcona, Luis Berlanga’s regular scribe, and adapting a novel of a writer, Wenceslao Fernández Flórez, who had been brought to the big screen before by two Spanish comedic giants: Edgar Neville and Fernando Fernán Gómez.

Azcona’s humor mixed acidity, the episodic structure of Spanish sainete theater sketches and the social critique of Italian neorealism. Cuerda took this and, in a second rural comedy, 1989’s “Dawn Breaks, Which Is No Small Thing,” regarded now by many as his masterpiece, added lashings of whimsy and surrealism, an impossibly large ensemble cast, including some of the great secondary actors of his time, and a liking for trenchant but melancholic aphorism. “There comes a time when you can’t remember if you’ve forgotten all that you wanted to forget,” his autobiography, “Memorias fritas,” ends.

“Dawn Breaks” made Cuerda, won him young fans who now drive Spain’s comedy scene, and a hallmark style to which he returned in 1995’s “On Heaven as It Is on Earth.”

Popular on Variety

Cuerda tried other types of filmmaking, most notably in “The Language of Butterflies,” a well-turned out but lacerating period coming-of-age tale, co-written by Azcona, set at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, and starring Fernando Fernán Gómez as an aging but enlightened teacher.

He was to return, however, to surrealistic whimsy in his final feature, 2018’s “Some Time After,” a labor of love and valedictory which was showcased at San Sebastian and set in a distant future, 9177, where the rich live in a skyscraper and the rest of the world in neo-Medieval squalor.

“You young directors have to learn first to be people,” Alejandro Amenábar recalls as a “principal piece of advice” given to him by Cuerda, whom he called “a second father in life, and a moral reference.”

Cuerda is survived by his two daughters, Irene y Elena Cuerda.

More Film

  • His House Review

    'His House': Film Review

    Out of the frying pan, through the fire and into the hellish, demonic inferno of British low-income public housing. For husband-and-wife Sudanese refugees Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku), every stage of their journey from their war-torn African village hometown to the dehumanizing limbo of a U.K. detention center via a perilous ocean crossing [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Delivers Impressive Streaming Numbers, Tops Wall Street Expectations With Earnings

    Disney is getting the year off to a strong start, beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter that encompassed the company’s giant leap into the new era of direct-to-consumer business operations. Disney Plus delivered an impressive 26.5 million subscribers, starting from Nov. 12 through year’s end. The Mouse’s earnings per share and revenue numbers for [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Plus Reaches 26.5 Million Subscribers, Hulu Hits 30.4 Million

    Disney Plus has amassed 26.5 million subscribers after just three months in business. Walt Disney Co. disclosed as part of its quarterly earnings release on Tuesday the first subscriber figures for the streaming service that is leading the charge for Hollywood as the entertainment industry embraces the on-demand revolution. The 26.5 million number reflects subscribers [...]

  • Sister Oscar Nominated Animated Short Film

    Animated Shorts Long on Talent in Oscar Race

    It would be difficult to find five films more diverse in technique approach and subject matter than this year’s nominees for animated short film. Dcera (Daughter) Daria Kashcheeva In creating her student film “Dcera” at FAMU in Prague, Kashcheeva was interested in telling a story about how childhood events shape adult relationships. Her stop-motion techniques [...]

  • Kurt Warner

    Lionsgate Developing Movie on Former NFL Player Kurt Warner

    Lionsgate is developing a biopic about retired NFL player Kurt Warner. The faith-based sports pic “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” hits theaters on Dec. 18. Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct the film, written by David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”), Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin. The Erwin brothers will produce through their Kingdom Story Company [...]

  • Cathy Yan Birds of Prey Director

    How Batman Movies Influenced the Design of 'Birds of Prey'

    When you’re a production designer, and your mood board is the mental state of the film’s lead character, it seems like the creative world is your oyster. When the lead character is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, that’s a creative world where all bets are off. “I approached everything through her ditzy, glitzy, analytical, yet throwaway, [...]

  • High Tide review

    'High Tide': Film Review

    To open with an establishing drone shot has become something of a cliché for lower-budget films looking to create a sense of scale inexpensively, but in Argentinian director Verónica Chen’s fifth narrative feature “High Tide,” the choice feels unusually apt. The camera glides frictionlessly over an opaque turquoise sea, breakers foaming at its edges, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad