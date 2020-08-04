Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Lands at Sony

Sony has bought the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” The studio plans to release the movie in theaters around Thanksgiving in 2022.

Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) directed the film from a script by Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Darkest Hour”).

Music producer Clive Davis is producing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which is being made in collaboration with the Whitney Houston Estate. The movie centers on the iconic musician, who died in 2012 at the age of 48.

Houston broke out with her self-titled 1985 debut album, which was released by Davis and Arista Records. It featured the ballads “Greatest Love of All” and “Saving All My Love for You.” Her other hits included “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “I’m Your Baby Tonight” and “Million Dollar Bill.”

In 1992, she starred with Kevin Costner in the romantic drama “The Bodyguard,” which scored $411 million at the worldwide box office. “The Bodyguard’s” soundtrack won Grammys for album of the year and record of the year for the single “I Will Always Love You.” The soundtrack sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. Houston was the most awarded female musician of all time, selling more than 200 million records globally.

Pat Houston will produce on behalf of the Houston Estate, and Larry Mestel will produce on behalf of Primary Wave Music along with Denis O’Sullivan. McCarten will produce through his Muse of Fire Productions banner.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.