Sony’s Rom-Com ‘Broken Hearts Gallery’ Release Date Pushed Back Again After ‘Tenet,’ ‘Mulan’ Move

Sony Pictures has moved the theatrical release of “The Broken Hearts Gallery” back three weeks to Aug. 7. It’s expected to be the first new movie from a major studio since theaters closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes following last week’s series of delays to major studio titles to the late summer, including “Tenet” going on Aug. 12, “Mulan” on Aug. 21 and “Bill & Ted Face the Music” on Aug. 28. Solstice Studios, in its first-ever release, has scheduled Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” for a July 31 launch.

Major cinema chains in the U.S., such as AMC, Regal and Cinemark, have been aiming to resume business in July. But studios appear to be worried that viewers may be reluctant to return, despite safety protocols such as reduced capacity, social distancing and mask-wearing being enforced.

During the past weekend, there were 1,072 U.S. theaters open, including 284 drive-ins. That number is up 20% from a week ago, according to Comscore. Texas has the most cinemas open with 66 venues, followed by Ohio at 38 locations, Utah at 32 and California at 30. There are about 5,400 movie theaters in the U.S.

Romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery” stars Geraldine Viswanathan as a lovelorn New Yorker getting past heartbreak by opening an art gallery displaying the physical mementos of past relationships. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is executive produced by Selena Gomez. Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters round out the cast.