Sony/ATV Music Publishing Names Russell Emanuel President & CEO of Production Music

Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has centralized its two production music divisions — Extreme Music and EMI Production Music — as one global operation and named Russell Emanuel as its President & CEO. According to the announcement, the appointment gives Emanuel oversight of Sony/ATV’s global production music business, which will combine the strengths and experiences of both companies to better serve its composers and clients around the world.

EMI Production Music is home to top libraries including KPM, Music House and Juice, and Extreme Music represents a roster of talent including Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Labrinth, Rodney Jerkins, Ramin Djawadi, and many more.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, “Russell is undeniably one of the best in the business, and I’m pleased to recognize his expertise and influence with this new leadership role. His vision to integrate these two successful production music entities will further support our composers, clients and catalogues on a global scale.”

Emanuel said, “I am extremely thankful and excited for this incredible new opportunity. It’s a dream scenario to harness two iconic brands, cutting edge technology and extraordinary talent to create a dynamic next chapter, which will be both evolutionary and revolutionary.”

Emanuel has served as CEO, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Extreme Music and Bleeding Fingers Music (BFM) for twenty-two years. Bolstered by a creative partnership with Hans Zimmer, Russell and his team at Bleeding Fingers have created original scores for series including “The Simpsons,” “Planet Earth II,” “Blue Planet II,” “Superfly,” “Queer Eye,” and the recently-premiered

Planet Earth: A Celebration.”

Before creating Bleeding Fingers, Emanuel cofounded Extreme Music in 1997. The company was purchased by Sony/ATV in 2008, with Emanuel remaining as CEO.