Box Office: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Racing Toward $40 Million Opening

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is racing toward an opening in the $40 million range over Presidents’ Day weekend, early tracking showed on Thursday.

Paramount Pictures decided in May to push “Sonic the Hedgehog” back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day, following fan criticism over the appearance and design of the titular blue character — particularly his teeth and lean legs.

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey plays Sonic’s nemesis Doctor Robotnik, alongside James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough and Adam Pally. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film follows Sonic as he attempts to escape the government.

The movie, based on the hit Sega video game franchise, had been in the works at Sony, but Paramount picked up the project in 2018 when the studio let its film rights lapse. Sega launched the game in 1991 and has sold more than 360 million copies.

Early tracking for the horror film “Fantasy Island,” a take on the 1978-1984 TV series of the same name, is coming in between $13 million and $15 million for the Feb. 14-17 weekend. Michael Pena stars as the mysterious Mr. Roarke as he makes his guests’ dreams come true at his tropical resort.

Jeff Wadlow’s “Fantasy Island” will likely be a profitable bet for Sony and Blumhouse, given its lean $7 million budget. The cast includes Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker.