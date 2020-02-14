Box Office: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Speeds to $3 Million on Thursday Night

×

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and James Marsden in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog” raced to a solid $3 million at 3,150 North American locations on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Universal’s romantic drama “The Photograph” grossed $650,000 in previews from 2,250 theaters on Thursday night.

The figure matches the preview number for “How to Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World,” which opened last year with $55 million. Preview audiences gave “Sonic the Hedgehog” a 4 out 5 PostTrak rating.

Paramount’s action adventure, based on the Sega video game character, has been forecast to dominate domestic moviegoing with $40 million to $45 million from 4,130 venues over the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend. The film, a live-action and CGI hybrid, follows the world’s fastest hedgehog, teaming up with his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) to defend the planet from the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Reviews have been mostly positive, generating a 64% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

“Sonic” will have to resonate beyond its core demographic to recoup its $87 million price tag. The film also bows this weekend in 41 countries overseas, about 60% of its international footprint, which could help boost box office receipts.

Paramount decided in May to push “Sonic the Hedgehog” back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day, following fan criticism over the appearance and design of the titular blue character — particularly his teeth and lean legs.

Warner Bros.’ second weekend of “Birds of Prey” will be in a battle for second place with two other new entries — Sony’s horror film “Fantasy Island” and Universal’s “The Photograph.”

Tracking for the horror film “Fantasy Island,” a take on the 1977-1984 TV series of the same name, is coming in between $13 million and $15 million for the Feb. 14-17 weekend. Michael Pena stars as the mysterious Mr. Roarke as he makes his guests’ dreams come true at his tropical resort. Sony opted to forego Thursday previews.

Jeff Wadlow directed “Fantasy Island,” which will likely be a profitable bet for Sony and Blumhouse, given its lean $7 million budget. The cast includes Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker.

“The Photograph” is on pace to earn $12 million to $15 million from 2,500 theaters. The film, which cost $16 million to produce, follows the estranged daughter (Issa Rae) of a photographer who falls in love with the journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) assigned to write a profile on her mother. “The Photograph” was written and directed by Stella Meghie and produced by Will Packer.

Year-to-date box office has a 6.7% lead over 2019, with $1.12 billion, through Feb. 12, according to Comscore.

“A crowded weekend loaded with newcomers will be topped by a very rare example of a big-screen video game adaptation as ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ stands poised to beat the odds and give the genre a rare and much welcomed win at the box office,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore.

