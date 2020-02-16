‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Powers Past $100 Million at Global Box Office, ‘Little Women’ Eyes $200 Million

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” dominated global box office charts after debuting to $100 million worldwide.

“Sonic,” based on the popular Sega video game, pulled in $43 million when it launched in 43 international territories, representing 60% of its foreign footprint. Among overseas markets, Mexico saw the biggest start with $6.7 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $6.2 million, France with $4.3 million and Germany with $3.3 million.

In terms of major markets, “Sonic” bows next in Russia on Feb. 20, then Japan on March 20. Since coronavirus is still impacting moviegoing in parts of Asia, a China release date has yet to be determined.

The family friendly adventure also notched first place in North America, opening to $57 million over the weekend. It marks the biggest start for a video game adaptation in the U.S., surpassing the benchmark previously set by 2019’s “Detective Pikachu” with $54 million.

Jeff Fowler directed “Sonic,” which was delayed last year and redesigned after the internet responded poorly to the first trailer. That reset paid off, since “Sonic” received mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The live-action and CGI hybrid follows the world’s fastest hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), who teams up with a local police officer (James Marsden) to defend the planet from the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

“Sonic” easily took the No. 1 spot on both international and domestic box office charts, knocking last weekend’s victor, Warner Bros.’ “Birds of Prey” to second place. The R-rated comic-book adventure — starring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn — pocketed $23 million from 78 foreign markets, dipping 46% from its inaugural outing. To date, “Birds of Prey” has made $83 million abroad and $142 million worldwide.

Sam Mendes’ “1917” generated another $13 million from 66 markets, boosting international ticket sales to $178 million. The WWI epic hit the $300 million mark globally last weekend with box office revenues currently at $322 million.

Sony and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is also eyeing an important milestone as it nears $200 million at the worldwide box office. The film brought in $7.2 million this weekend for a tally of $85.5 million internationally and $191 million globally.

“Sonic” powered far ahead of fellow new release, Sony’s “Fantasy Island.” The Blumhouse-produced horror adaptation of the classic TV show launched with $7.6 million from 35 foreign locations. France led the way with $1.3 million, followed by Indonesia with $950,000 and Australia with $700,000.